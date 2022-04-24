Record store in Scranton opens at vintage shop

On&On along Capouse Avenue has created a section of their store just for records called Recordtown.

Example video title will go here for this video

SCRANTON, Pa. — A vintage store in Scranton held a big sale Sunday on many older things that are becoming popular once again.

On&On along Capouse Avenue has created a section of their store just for records calling it Recordtown.

Sunday was the official grand opening of Recordtown and the store held a big sale outside with discounts on records, CDs, cassette tapes, and more.

"We have owned this shop now for about six years and we've noticed we're selling more and more albums because teenagers, different people are becoming interested in collecting vinyl," said Meegan Possemato, Co-Owner of On&On.

This was the first of many big record sales at On&On in Scranton.