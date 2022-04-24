Bowling alley in Carbondale raises funds for youth scholarship

Valley Bowling Lanes held the event at 10 a.m. on Sunday.

CARBONDALE, Pa. — A bowling alley in Lackawanna County held a fundraiser for a youth scholarship fund.

Valley Bowling Lanes in Carbondale hosted the event. The fund was set up in honor of avid bowler Phil Jones who died in a car crash in December.

Organizers hope the fund will be able to help other local youth bowlers.

More than 100 businesses made prize donations to the event.

"So we wanted to do something to raise funds to set up a memorial scholarship fund for our youth bowlers in the area in his name because it was just fitting. Phil loved bowling, so why not set up a youth scholarship fund to help youth bowlers achieve college dreams," said Cindy Grabowski, Valley Lanes Manager.

This was the first annual Phil Jones Memorial Doubles Tournament in Lackawanna County.