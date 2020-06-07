Rally for equal rights held in Electric City

Like other Black Lives Matter rallies, people turned out to raise their voices to support people of color, specifically, black transgendered people who have been victims of hate because of their skin color and their sexuality.

"Seeing people continuing to come out and speak out is so important, as a person who continues to come out and speak out because we know that every voice matters and when they all unify it's for a greater purpose," said Amanda DeMafi from Honesdale.