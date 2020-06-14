Protest held in Schuykill County

People came out to have their voices heard in Shenandoah.

SHENANDOAH, Pa. — Demonstrators continue to gather throughout northeastern and central Pennsylvania, calling for an end to racial discrimination and police brutality.

Dozens of people came out to a Black Lives Matter protest at Bicentennial Park.

People at the event including Courtney Peterson of Shenandoah said it's important to speak out.

"I have a 12-year-old daughter now that I had to sit here and explain things to her what's going on," Peterson said. "I have 6-year-old twins that are way lighter than I am, and people don't believe that they're mine so it's like we need change, we need difference. People are different."