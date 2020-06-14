Protest held in Schuykill County

SHENANDOAH, Pa. — Demonstrators continue to gather throughout northeastern and central Pennsylvania, calling for an end to racial discrimination and police brutality.
Dozens of people came out to a Black Lives Matter protest at Bicentennial Park.
People at the event including Courtney Peterson of Shenandoah said it's important to speak out.
"I have a 12-year-old daughter now that I had to sit here and explain things to her what's going on," Peterson said. "I have 6-year-old twins that are way lighter than I am, and people don't believe that they're mine so it's like we need change, we need difference. People are different."
Organizers say they put together this demonstration because they believe change is necessary around the country and in Schuylkill County.
