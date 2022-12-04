RailRiders bringing baseball back to the area

Newswatch 16's Elizabeth Worthington has more on what fans can expect for Tuesday night's home opener in Lackawanna County.

Example video title will go here for this video

MOOSIC, Pa. — Crews were at work early on Tuesday, sprucing up the stadium for the return of baseball fans at PNC Field: The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders home opener.

John Adams, the RailRiders president, wasn't always sure this day would go as planned.

"Last year at this time, we didn't know when we were going to play, how many seats were going to be allowed in the stadium. We had no answers to give our fans," Adams said.

Last year's season ended up getting delayed, and we all remember what happened the year before that.

But this year, finally, a traditional start to the season.

"I was really concerned. If you would've asked me this question back in January, but as the numbers with COVID started to subside, our sales have picked up on the sponsorship side and on the ticket sales side. Things have been going really, really well the last couple of months," said Adams.

Festivities kick off at 4:30 p.m. with a pre-game Fan Fest, which will include games, food, a DJ, and a dunk tank.

The gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the first pitch is at 6:35 p.m., kicking off a six-game series against the Norfolk Tides.

"Knock on wood, because I'm afraid to say anything too loud, but things seem normal. The fans are responding, and I think everyone's just excited to get back out here."

Newswatch 16 will have live coverage from PNC Field starting at 4 p.m.

#OpeningNight ... Enough said. 💥 Get your 🎟️ for our #OffTheRails evening against the Norfolk Tides at 6:35 p.m.: https://www.milb.com/scranton-wb/tickets/single-game-tickets Posted by Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Tuesday, April 12, 2022

CLICK HERE for this season's RailRiders schedule.

Check out our 2022 schedule -- with six games added at the end of September! ⚾ 🗓️ ⏳ #OffTheRails



Single game tickets are coming on March 8th! For season tickets, visit: https://t.co/tROEeARtGW pic.twitter.com/O1mpsQZkLY — SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) February 19, 2022