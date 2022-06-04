Estevan Florial Showing Potential With RailRiders

MOOSIC, Pa. — The RailRiders opened the 2022 season with a 5-0 win over the Mets. They put on a power show in Syracuse. Oswald Peraza - the 2nd-ranked prospect in the farm system - homered in his first at bat. Estevan Florial hit a three-run blast in the 8th. This is a team loaded with talent and we all got a taste of that talent last night. Florial talked about that with Newswatch 16 earlier in the week.

"We have a great team here," Florial said. "So, like you just said, Oswald (Peraza), those guys are young, but they are really good, very good talents. Those guys, they're not afraid to play. Very good to be around them. The only thing I do know is every time I get a chance, go up there and do the best I can to take advantage of the time they give me. Even when we are here, our mentality is to be in New York. So we are here to prepare ourselves to get ready. When that chance arrives, when that phone rings, we have to be ready for that opportunity."