RailRiders Manager Doug Davis Excited to See Prospects with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre

"I think that's a very exciting part of this," Davis said the team's media day. "Over the last couple of years, I think from a position player's standpoint, we didn't have a ton of prospects here at this level. A lot of young guys in the organization working their way up through the system and most of them now are starting to arrive at this level and it's very exciting to have them here. We've always had a very strong pitching staff and the Yankees have been able to run a lot of prospects through Scranton year after year from a pitching standpoint. Now I think it's going to be a really well-balanced team and I still have some veteran guys, guys with major league experience and even some of our younger guys that were able to get some major league experience last year. So, we're all very excited about getting started and getting this team going just to see what we have."