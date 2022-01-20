Some laundry detergents may see a price hike

Procter and Gamble announced a number of its products will get a price hike soon and that includes laundry detergent.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Wash, dry, fold. It's laundry night for Rachael Gitkos from Carbondale.

She does it all at her neighborhood laundry mat.

The piles add up each week, especially with kids at home.

"Oh, it's three loads every week," said Gitkos.

Speaking of adding up, the price of some laundry detergent many of us use is expected to go up in March.

Because of ongoing supply chain issues and growing inflation, consumer product giant Procter and Gamble announced its fabric care products will see a price jump but didn't give a percentage.

"I mean even with sales and stuff you're spending over ten dollars for a thing of detergent so it's a little crazy," said Gitkos.

The price hike will apply to Tide, Gain, Downy, Bounce, and Unstopables products.

No form of the cleaning solution spared either: liquid and unit-dose detergents, scent beads, liquid fabric softeners, and dryer sheets, all going up.

Right now, a bottle will run you almost $9 at Riccardo's in Dunmore.

"Um, I buy it probably once a month so it's not too big a deal. It's probably not what you want to hear it but doesn't bother me that much," said Ben Koch, Scranton.

People shopping here at Riccardo's tell us what they are worried about are people panic buying laundry detergent so come March, not only will it be a bit more expensive but also harder to find.

"Here we go, yep. Toilet paper all over again," said Deanna Peck, Scranton.

Procter and Gamble also announced price hikes in several other categories including baby, adult, and home care products.

Inflation in the United States has gone up seven percent in the last year.