These 37 Bed Bath & Beyond stores are closing soon

Bed Bath & Beyond will soon be closing 37 stores across 19 states. The states losing the most stores are New York, California and Washington.
Bed Bath and Beyond announced in July 2020 that it would close 200 of its namesake and other stores over two years. It also operates World Market, Cost Plus World Market and buybuy BABY, among others.
Here is the list, via the Bed Bath & Beyond website. While there was no date listed for the closures, USA TODAY reported most would happen by the end of February.
Alabama
- Oxford: 1000 Oxford Exchange Blvd.
Arizona
- Casa Grande: 1004 North Promenade Parkway Suite 103
- Yuma: 1212 South Castle Dome Avenue
California
- Campbell: Almarida Place, 515 East Hamilton Avenue
- Laguna Niguel: 32391 Golden Lantern
- Milpitas: 147 Great Mall Drive
- Rancho Santa Margarita: 22235 El Paseo
- Tustin: 13692 Jamboree Rd
Florida
- Orange City: 963 Harley Strickland Boulevard
Georgia
- Atlanta: 130 Perimeter Center West
- Marietta: 4475 Roswell Road
Idaho
- Pocatello: 1732 Hurley Drive
Michigan
- Jackson: 1132 Jackson Crossing
Minnesota
- Duluth: 1303 Miller Trunk Highway
- Eagan: 1295 Promenade Place
Missouri
- St. Joseph: 5201 North Belt Highway
Mississippi
- Meridian: 131 S. Frontage Road
New Jersey
- Edgewater: Edgewater Commons. 489 River Rd.
New York
- Auburn: 217 Grant Avenue
- Canandaigua: 328 Eastern Blvd.
- Glenmont: 388 Feura Bush Road
- Niagara Falls: 1520 Military Road
- Plainview: 401 S. Oyster Bay Road
- Port Chester: 25 Waterfront Place
- Spring Valley: 14 B Spring Valley Marketplace
Ohio
- Mansfield: Ontario Towne Center, 2259 Walker Lake Road
Pennsylvania
- Pittsburgh: 7507 McKnight Road
- York: 2845 Concord Road
Texas
- Brownsville: Sunrise Palms Shopping Center, 3000 Pablo Kisel Boulevard
- San Angelo: 4169 Sunset Drive
Virginia
- Vienna: 2051 Chain Bridge Road
Washington
- East Wenatchee: 511 Valley Mall Parkway
- Longview: 200 Triangle Center
- Seattle: 2600 SW Barton Street
- Union Gap: 1740 East Washington Street
Wisconsin
- Sheboygan: Memorial Mall, 3347 Kohler Memorial Drive
West Virginia
- Triadelphia: 555 Cabela Drive