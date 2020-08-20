Supporters ready to greet President Trump

Crowds began lining the route to Old Forge Thursday morning.

OLD FORGE, Pa. — President Donald Trump is making a stop in Lackawanna County Thursday afternoon and already the crowds are showing up

Supporters of the president started gathering Thursday morning along Moosic Road in front of Mariotti Building Products where President Trump is scheduled to visit later in the afternoon.

The road leading to Mariotti Building Products was lined with supporters holding flags and signs, ready to greet the president. This will be President Trump's first visit to northeastern Pennsylvania this year leading up to the election in November.

Pennsylvania was a key state for him winning the election in 2016.

The president's stop in Lackawanna County comes on the same day that Joe Biden will accept the Democratic presidential candidacy.

"It means a lot," said Stacie Beviglia of Old Forge. "It means that he cares about us, the little people. I think this is a great place for him to be. He's going to garnish a lot of support. He already has a lot of support, in my opinion."

"With this pandemic, everything is coming back. That's what we need. Biden can't do that. Biden will have China take us over in a minute if he stays president and he wins. I say he may last six months and Kamala Harris will be our president, which we don't want," said Dwayne McDavitt of Larksville.