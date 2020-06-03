Trump supporters happy with his performance during Town Hall in Scranton

Also, a group of protesters with signs came to show their opposition to the president.

SCRANTON, Pa. — People streamed out of the Scranton Cultural Center after spending an hour listening to President Trump take questions during a town hall with Fox News Channel.

“He's so smart and he gave such good answers and he's such a wonderful speaker,” said Joann Wilber of Pittston. “And it was very, very interesting and he gave great answers.”

“It was incredible, he did a great job answering all the questions and I have a more positive view of Trump than I did even before I came here,” said Paul Hickey of Jermyn.

"The questions were good and trump answered them right on the spot, he's a quick thinker, he knows what he's talking about,” said Paul Moffitt of Carbondale.

The topics ranged from the coronavirus to EPA regulations to illegal immigration.

Audrey Strein from Bucks County asked the president about health care reform.

“It was a little surreal, it was definitely, but I felt totally comfortable, seeing him up there,” said Strein. “The way he answered people's questions, I just felt totally as ease.”

“He really motivated the crowd and he really answered the questions that a lot of the voters had,” said Frank Butry from Bear Creek.

