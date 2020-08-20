Delays expected for President Trump's visit

The president is expected to visit Mariotti Building Products in Old Forge Thursday afternoon.

OLD FORGE, Pa. — President Trump will be in Lackawanna County Thursday afternoon.

The president is expected to visit Mariotti Building Products in Old Forge and speak to workers around 3 p.m.

State police are warning drivers to expect roadblocks and closures on Interstate 81 north and south.

People may see delays near the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport and the Moosic exits.

Roads will also be closed in Moosic and Old Forge near Mariotti Building Products between 1:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Drivers are encouraged to take alternate routes.