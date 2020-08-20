x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WNEP.com | News, Weather &amp; Sports from WNEP-TV &#8212; Proud to Serve Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania

Lackawanna County

Delays expected for President Trump's visit

The president is expected to visit Mariotti Building Products in Old Forge Thursday afternoon.

OLD FORGE, Pa. — President Trump will be in Lackawanna County Thursday afternoon.

The president is expected to visit Mariotti Building Products in Old Forge and speak to workers around 3 p.m.

State police are warning drivers to expect roadblocks and closures on Interstate 81 north and south.

People may see delays near the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport and the Moosic exits.

Roads will also be closed in Moosic and Old Forge near Mariotti Building Products between 1:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Drivers are encouraged to take alternate routes.

For the latest traffic conditions, check the WNEP Traffic Tracker.

Related Articles