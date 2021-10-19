President Biden's visit will cause road closures

There will be rolling roadblocks and closures on Interstate 81 as well as closed roads in Scranton.

SCRANTON, Pa. — President Joe Biden plans to visit Scranton on Wednesday.

According to the city's police chief, the president is expected to be in his hometown around 4:30 p.m.

President Biden then plans to visit the Electric City Trolley Museum.

There will be rolling roadblocks and closures on Interstate 81 north and south in the area of the Scranton Wilkes-Barre International Airport and the Scranton Exits.