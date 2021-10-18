President Biden to visit Scranton this week

Biden set to return to his hometown Wednesday to rally support for a social services and climate change package.

SCRANTON, Pa. — President Joe Biden is returning to Scranton this week for the first time since being sworn in as president.

Biden will travel to Scranton on Wednesday, the White House says, as the Democrat works to rally support in Congress for a social services and climate change package that had been a 10-year, $3.5 trillion proposal.

Biden’s visit to his birthplace comes just a week after first lady Jill Biden visited nearby Allentown.

Biden has said he would prefer to cut the duration of programs the package rather than eliminate some entirely, as Democrats aim to win support from moderate lawmakers by trimming the cost.

The fate of the legislation is holding up a more than $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill that passed the Senate.