Another new expressway sign up in Scranton

Crews put up a President Biden Expressway sign in the southbound lanes of Interstate 81.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Crews continued installing new signs, marking the name change for the Central Scranton Expressway.

It's now the President Biden Expressway.

Crews put up a sign in the southbound lanes of Interstate 81 in Scranton.

They worked on the northbound lanes Wednesday.

There is still one sign to go and Pennsylvania Department of Transportation crews hope to put it up on Monday.

Monday's work will force the closure of the expressway ramp from I-81 south, heading into downtown Scranton, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.