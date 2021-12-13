Police: Woman in wheelchair carjacked elderly driver

OLD FORGE, Pa. — Police in Lackawanna County are trying to track down a carjacking suspect.
Investigators released a picture of the woman officers want to find.
Old Forge police say an elderly woman gave the woman a ride on Sunday.
When the driver told her to get out, the passenger, who is an amputee and uses a wheelchair to get around, pushed the elderly woman out of her vehicle and dragged her until she let go.
The car she got away in is a 2013 blue Subaru Legacy with PA registration EPZ-0552.
Contact Old Forge police at 570-457-7441.