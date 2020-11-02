Troopers looking for man after alleged carjacking in Wyoming County

Police said he stole the vehicle with a woman still inside.

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — State police are looking for a man accused of a carjacking in Wyoming County.

It happened around 5 p.m. Monday at the Pump N Pantry on the Hunter Highway (Route 29) in Eaton Township, near Tunkhannock.

Trooper said Anthony Kalmanowicz forced his way into a vehicle and drove away from the scene with a female victim.

Kalmanowicz eventually crashed the vehicle and took off on foot on Keelersburg Road.

The victim was not hurt.