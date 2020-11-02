Troopers looking for man after alleged carjacking in Wyoming County

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — State police are looking for a man accused of a carjacking in Wyoming County.
It happened around 5 p.m. Monday at the Pump N Pantry on the Hunter Highway (Route 29) in Eaton Township, near Tunkhannock.
Trooper said Anthony Kalmanowicz forced his way into a vehicle and drove away from the scene with a female victim.
Kalmanowicz eventually crashed the vehicle and took off on foot on Keelersburg Road.
The victim was not hurt.
Anyone with information is asked to contact state police in Tunkhannock at 570-836-2141.