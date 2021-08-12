Robber suspected in several Pike County heists

Investigators believe the same thief is responsible for a number of robberies in Pike County over the last few months.

PIKE COUNTY, Pa. — State police believe a man who robbed a pharmacy in Pike County may be responsible for other holdups.

Troopers say the man in a surveillance photo robbed Lords Valley Pharmacy last month. He allegedly gave a worker a handwritten note demanding prescription drugs. He claimed to have a weapon and then got away in a silver Nissan Altima.

State police say a man fitting the same description handed workers identical notes at two other pharmacies in Pike County back in September.

If you recognize him, you're asked to call police or Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS.