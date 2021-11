The fundraiser will be held at Pizza by Pappas in downtown Scranton.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A pizzeria in Scranton is giving back to the community by raising money for a charity dedicated to pancreatic cancer.

Pizza by Pappas is hosting the annual fundraiser, contributing 50% of its sales to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.

The charity provides support, research, and community outreach to those affected by the disease.

The fundraiser will take place at the pizzeria from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday in downtown Scranton.