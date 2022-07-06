x
Lackawanna County

Pizza restaurant donates to Planned Parenthood

A portion of the proceeds from a $5 pizza promotion will be donated to Planned Parenthood.
CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — In Lackawanna County, a restaurant is making a statement following the overturn of Roe v Wade.

Ninas Wing Bites and Pizza is having a special; locations in Clarks Summit and Dunmore ran a promotion for a twelve-inch tray of pizza for $5.

A portion of the proceeds from the sale will be donated to Planned Parenthood.

The female-owned business has seen such a big response for the sale that both locations have almost run out of pizza dough.

