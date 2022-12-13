PennDOT prepares for winter weather

In addition to treating the roadways, PennDOT is urging drivers to use extra caution ahead of the snow expected later this week.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A winter storm watch has been issued for northeastern and central Pennsylvania ahead of the snow and wintry mix anticipated later this week.

That means PennDOT is gearing up for the start of a busy winter season.

District 4 executives hosted a news conference Tuesday in Lackawanna County to discuss winter preparedness and safety.

Officials explain how you can monitor the roadways throughout the storm.

"511PA shows you where our snow plows are. That will also show you when they passed by on that roadway. So it'll show you when it was last treated as well," said Jonathan Eboli, PennDOT Asst. District 4 Executive.

PennDOT also reminds drivers that roads that look wet may actually be icy.

Drivers are urged to use extra caution when driving in winter weather.