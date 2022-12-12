Two dead after fire in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Two people are dead after a fire in Lackawanna County.
Crews responded to a house on Old School House Road in Covington Township around 5 p.m. Monday night.
Officials say an elderly couple was found dead inside the home.
"It's difficult. I mean, you have pounds of weight plus ice on you. All the hoses are frozen. The ladders are iced over, all of our tools are iced over. It certainly doesn't help anything. The roadways were completely covered by a sheet of ice. Luckily the Department of Public Works was on scene pretty quickly and got it salted down for us to keep us safe as possible," said Chief Brad Jones, Covington Fire Co.
A fire marshal is investigating the cause of the deadly blaze in Lackawanna County.
