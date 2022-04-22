x
Lackawanna County

Peach Music Festival looking for volunteers

In exchange for volunteering, workers get tickets to the festival and a camping pass.
Credit: WNEP
Pavilion at Montage Mountain from Skycam 16

MOOSIC, Pa. — Here's your chance to score some music festival tickets in exchange for volunteering.

Organizers of the Peach Music Festival on Montage Mountain are looking for workers willing to take shifts picking up litter, sweeping, and bussing tables.

According to Live Nation, volunteers receive free tickets to the festival and a camping pass in exchange for their work. Volunteers must commit to three four-hour shifts throughout the event.

The Peach Fest runs from Thursday, June 30 through Sunday, July 3.

Happy Earth Day 🌍✌️ Pitch-in at #ThePeach & help keep our home clean & GREEN... ♻ ...in exchange for a festival pass! 👉 https://bit.ly/3EkR2pT

Posted by The Peach Music Festival on Friday, April 22, 2022

