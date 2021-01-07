Peach Fest returns to Montage Mountain

People from all over are flocking to Lackawanna County this weekend for the Peach Music Festival

MOOSIC, Pa. — The rain hasn't deterred any fans from arriving early. A parking area along Davis Street filled quickly on Thursday morning.

The Peach Music Festival kicks off Thursday afternoon at Montage mountain.

This is the first major concert in our area in more than a year. Concertgoers say getting here early is key to get a good spot on the mountain to set up their campsites. The festival runs for four days.

We found people loading up carts and making the trek to the shuttle buses that will take them up the mountain. Many will camp all weekend on the ski slopes.

People we talked to in the lot said they didn't mind the rain in the forecast. They are just excited to get back to live music.

"I'd rather it be raining than like it was yesterday, 97 degrees. I think we're going to be good. It's going to be nice on Saturday," said Maryland resident Shane Zbir.

"Watching live set on YouTube and everything, it is what it is, but it's not this. Live is live. You don't get the reaction. You don't get the power from the crowd," said Joe Lordi of Yardley.

Moosic police are advising drivers to expect delays near the montage mountain area between Thursday and Sunday.