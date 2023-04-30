Pasta fundraiser held for man fighting cancer

The pasta dinner and basket raffle were held for Jerry Hart, who was diagnosed with gastric cancer.

ARCHBALD, Pa. — A community came together in Lackawanna County to host a fundraiser for a man fighting cancer.

Hart says the community has always been there for each other, and he's grateful for the support.

"The people in this town are phenomenal. There are no better. Salt of the earth, great people, they do anything for you. I did not expect this, but I appreciate it more than I can actually explain," he said.

Three hundred dinners were sold.