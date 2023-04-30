Designer purse bingo held in Lackawanna County

Folks could win purses from designers like Michael Kors, Coach, and Kate Spade.

DUNMORE, Pa. — United Neighborhood Centers of NEPA hosted a designer purse bingo in, and some familiar faces joined in on the fun at Holy Cross High School.

Newswatch 16's Ally Gallo and Jackie Lewandoski were guest bingo callers.

There were also basket raffles and door prizes.

Organizers say they were thrilled with the crowd that came out.

"We haven't done one in so long, and we've never done a designer purse bingo. So we didn't know what to expect. So we're tickled pink. We're thrilled with the crowd that's here. And it looks like everyone is having fun already," said Lisa Durkin, President and CEO of United Neighborhood Centers.

All the Proceeds Benefit the United Neighborhood Centers of NEPA.