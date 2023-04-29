Fleetville Volunteer Fire Company celebrates 75 years of service

The fire company in Lackawanna County held a parade Saturday to celebrate the milestone.

FLEETVILLE, Pa. — The Fleetville Volunteer Fire Company in Lackawanna County marked a major milestone Saturday.

The fire company held a parade to celebrate its 75th anniversary.

About three dozen fire departments came out to be a part of the parade and festivities.

After the parade, there were plenty of food and craft vendors, along with games and bands playing live music.

The rain held out, and more than 1,000 people came out to celebrate the 75th year of Fleetville's Volunteer Fire Company.