Family arts festival held in Scranton

United Neighborhood Centers of NEPA and John Adams Elementary School teamed up for a family festival in Scranton Saturday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SCRANTON, Pa. — It was the second annual Pine Brook Family Arts Festival, held at John Adams Elementary School on Capouse Avenue in Scranton.

Activities included a squirt gun mural, kids axe throwing, and rock painting.

Each year the neighborhood also does a school spirit project sponsored by the University of Scranton.

This year, the students painted rocks with different educational words.

Organizers say getting kids involved with art lets them express themselves and have something to be proud of.