Pike County

Basket raffle held by Caleb's Foundation

Pennies from Heaven raises money for families with critically ill children.
Credit: WNEP

HAWLEY, Pa. — The family of a little boy who died started a foundation in his honor.

Two-year-old Caleb died after a brief hospital stay.

His mother knew that many families can be in the hospital for months, so she started Pennies from Heaven.

The organization raises money for families with critically ill children.

A big fundraiser was held at Wallenpaupack Area High School, and the students who would have been Caleb's classmates joined in to help.

The event was a "tricky tray" fundraiser, with more than 200 baskets donated to raffle off. 

