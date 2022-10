The crash happened just before 7 a.m. in South Abington Township.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A car went over an embankment Tuesday morning in Lackawanna County.

It happened just before 7 a.m. at the intersection of the Morgan Highway and Summit Lake Road in South Abington Township.

Officials say two people were inside the car. One person was taken to the hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation in Lackawanna County.