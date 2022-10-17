Fire damages Staples store in Lackawanna County

Flames broke out around 7 p.m. Monday night at the office supplies store along Viewmont Drive.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A fire damaged a Staples store in Scranton Monday night.

Scranton fire crews were called to the store along Viewmont Drive in the city around 7 p.m.

When crews arrived, they found a small fire in the middle of the building as well as the restroom, quickly dousing the flames.

No one was injured in the fire.

The store will be closed due to smoke damage until repairs are made.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire; it is under investigation in Scranton.