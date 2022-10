The crash happened around 8 p.m. along Route 11 in Plymouth Township.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A two-car crash has closed Route 11 in Plymouth Township.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. Saturday night along Route 11 near Kwik Kook Diner.

There is no word on any injuries. State police say the crash is under investigation.

This is an ongoing story, please check back for more updates.