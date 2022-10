The crash happened around 4:15 p.m. along Williams Street in the city.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PITTSTON, Pa. — Clean-up is underway at one business in Luzerne County after a car crashed into its storefront.

A vehicle crashed into Sports Page Great Haircuts for Men and Boys on William Street around 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

There is no word yet on any injuries, and the crash is still under investigation in Luzerne County.

This is a developing story, please check back for more updates.