One dead after crash in Moosic

MOOSIC, Pa. — The Lackawanna County coroner confirms an Avoca man has died following that crash in the Gerrity's parking lot along Birney Avenue.

Three other people were also hurt in the crash involving three vehicles and four people.

This was the scene around 11 a.m. as police taped off a large section of the parking lot.

According to Moosic Police, the driver of the red car first hit a 70-year-old man pushing a shopping cart.

Then, they crashed into two other cars.

A woman loading groceries into one of those cars was also hit.

Two people were in the red car at the time of the crash, along with a dog.

All four people were taken to the hospital. The man later died at the hospital.

State Police were called to assist in the reconstruction of the accident to figure out what happened.