Coroner called to Susquehanna River in Bradford County

Authorities confirm a car went into the water Wednesday morning in Sheshequin Township.

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. — At least one person is dead after a vehicle went into the Susquehanna River in Bradford County.

Emergency officials confirmed that the coroner was called to the scene Wednesday morning.

It happened after 9 a.m. Wednesday off Sheshequin Road between Ridge Road and Orange Hill Road in Sheshequin Township, near Athens.

There is no word on what caused the vehicle to enter the river or how many people may have been involved.

Developing story; check back for updates.