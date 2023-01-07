Wayne County man dies in crash

The fatal wreck happened Saturday morning in a wooded area off Route 196 in Dreher Township, Wayne County.

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — One man is dead after a crash in Wayne County.

The wreck happened around 7:30 a.m. Saturday along South Turnpike Road (Route 196) in Dreher Township. That's just southwest of Newfoundland.

Crews pulled an SUV out of a wooded area off the roadway. First responders found someone in the driver's seat.

According to the Wayne County Coroner, that man was Kenneth Satterfield, 65, of Newfoundland. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say Satterfield was wearing his seatbelt.

No other people or vehicles are believed to be involved in that deadly crash in Wayne County.