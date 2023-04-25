New owners of Red Barn Village describe plans for former business

New life will be coming to a popular old property in Lackawanna County, that in the past, had everything from a grocery store to a BMX race track.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — "This is about the only downtown that Newton township has and we want to revitalize it," said John Cicilioni.

Red Barn Village is a sprawling 20-acre property near Clarks Summit that has sat vacant since July.

There are 15 apartments, a bed and breakfast, a grocery store, a BMX track, and a few other commercial spaces.

Newton Township residents John and Heather Cicilioni recently bought it and plan to renovate all of it to its original glory.

"We'll be starting with the apartments and commercial spaces over the next year and then some of the bed and breakfast stuff and the pavement will come after that," said Cicilioni.

Heather grew up nearby and has fond memories of time spent at Red Barn Village.

But back in May of 2019, a tornado went through the area and damaged part of the property, including the B&B and the golf course.

The B&B reopened but the golf course hasn't been used since the storm.

"That's something that we're really excited about bringing back so that families that are here including ourselves can make those kinds of memories again now with their children," said Heather Cicilioni.

Ayers' Country Market was a big benefit to people in the area while it was open.

The Cicilioni's say they are familiar with owning rental properties, but not with running a grocery store.

"We're looking to rent that out and partner with somebody in the community to take part in that," said John.

"If people have ideas, we're open to hearing them. You know, we'd love to know what the community wants to see in this space," said Heather.

John says they plan to start renovations at the Red Barn Village this week.

They hope to have a grand opening sometime next year.

If you want to reach out to Cicilioni's with ideas you can call them at (570) 775-5875 or send them an email at Redbarnvillage@johnrc.com.