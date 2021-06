The race track in Clarks Summit is celebrating its 40th year.

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — Some friendly competition went on in Lackawanna County on Saturday.

BMX riders took to the track at Cedar BMX on Red Barn Village Road in Clarks Summit as part of a state-qualifying race.

The race track is celebrating its 40th year, making it the oldest bicycle-racing track on the east coast, and it's all volunteer-run.