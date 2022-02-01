New coffee shop opens in Carbondale

A new cafe in Carbondale features coffee, doughnuts, and maybe a little bit of heaven.

CARBONDALE, Pa. — Carbondale is welcoming a brand new coffee shop to the city's downtown. Some customers see it as a godsend

"They've done a nice job in here, I used to bring my car through here to wash it and now I'm sitting here having a coffee," said Bailey of Carbondale.

The place on North Main Street used to be a car wash. Now, the Burning Bush Cafe has transformed it into a little slice of heaven.

"We took an eyesore and we made it into a beautiful building. A thriving business," said Cliff Krajkovich, Owner of Burning Bush Cafe.

What makes this coffee shop unique is where it gets the coffee from; the monks at St. Tikhon's Monastery near Waymart.

"They do roast the coffee, they provide the beans," said Krajkovich.

"We have a very high-end coffee. It's a micro lot custom coffee and we want to try to bring that high quality to the community," said Father Sergius, Abbot of St. Tikhon's Monastery.

Crafting coffee beans allows the monks to give back to the community.

"The Monastery has been there for 120 years so we just want to continue that tradition of outreach and be a support to the community," Father Sergius said.

A business partnership based on fellowship.

"I've lived here for 20 years, this is my home, this is where I live, this is where I work and I want it to be a better place for everyone," said Father Sergius.

If you want to try coffee that will bless your taste buds, the Burning Bush Cafe is open every week, Monday through Saturday.