WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Work is underway on the new ice rink that's going up in Wilkes-Barre's Public Square.

Mayor George Brown hopes the rink brings more families downtown.

The mayor says he will make a definitive announcement on the official opening by Wednesday.

The rink will be 73 feet long and 23 feet wide and will be maintained by the city.