New affordable housing development nearly completed in Lackawanna County

The housing development and more outdoor community spaces are in the works in Carbondale.

CARBONDALE, Pa. — Repurposing a crumbling building that hasn't been used in years and building the first large-scale affordable housing development the city has seen in nearly two decades are two current projects by the United Neighborhood Centers of Northeastern PA.

"It's exciting to be opening something brand new in the middle of all this. I think the residents will find it really nice and it gives people a brand new place to live, so there's lots of good that can happen in this," said Martin Fotta, Vice President of Community Development for the United Neighborhood Centers of Northeastern PA, said.

More than 30 apartment units will soon be available for low to moderate-income families and seniors.

"There's a need for affordable housing really all over Northeastern Pennsylvania, and Carbondale is no different. So we really try to kind of spread around the area and build nice new housing. Safe, clean, for families and for seniors," said Fotta.

The development won't just be for the people who are moving in; there will be a walking trail, a community garden, and a playground for the whole city to enjoy.

An old hospital building is also turning into a senior center.

United Neighborhood currently operates one in downtown Carbondale, but that building is in disrepair, so the center is getting moved into this new development.

This project has been in the works for almost five years.

Construction started last summer, was paused for two months during the pandemic, and is expected to wrap up at the end of October.