Carbondale Area seniors hold graduation at drive-in movie theater

A new twist on an old tradition.

In Lackawanna County, it was yet again another graduation for the history books.

With COVID-19 still keeping us practicing social distance, another school district found an unprecedented way to give its high school seniors a send-off.

A police car with lights flashing led the way into the Circle Drive-in in Dickson City.

Following them were the decorated cars carrying 2020 graduation class from Carbondale Area High School.

It's not the typical way for a high school send-off but with the pandemic still making people practice social distancing, this was the way to graduate in our "new” normal.

“We're not in any sort of setting that we have ever imagined we'd be in. In fact, our school doesn't let us graduation outside ever, in any case,” said senior Madison Cost. “It's good and bad that we're actually getting to that this year because it's something that we always wanted to do.”

After the Circle Drive-In offered its space to Carbondale Area, the district began working to make this happen.

And to make this evening extra special, the seniors and their families were given a police and fire escort from the school to the drive-in.

"I feel like if we didn't have a ceremony to commemorate it, we all would be just bringing all this high school baggage with us, looking back on this time not a fondly as we could without a ceremony,” said senior Jarred Rosar. “So, I’m definitely glad that the school officials got to put this together.”

As class president, Olivia Manarchuck helped plan this graduation.

She also succeeded in becoming the class's valedictorian, despite losing a close uncle back in April, although not to COVID-19.

“It was stressful but I also do have a family that is encouraging and they're help and support has definitely helped me get a lot,” said Manarchuck.



These seniors say it was tough living through a pandemic and getting to this moment but they're stronger for it.

