NAACP office opens in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — A grand opening was held Thursday evening in Scranton for the new office of the Lackawanna County NAACP.
This space on Lackawanna Ave is the group’s first home base.
Newswatch 16 spoke to Rich Cephas, President of the NAACP Lackawanna County Branch, about what this means to him and the community.
“Being able to be a part of this movement, as they said down in dc at the march, that this is a continuation. We want to make sure that we are carrying on the dream that Dr. King had 60 years ago.” said Cephas.