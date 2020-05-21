A college move-out day like no other

It was not the end of the year students at University of Scranton expected. Today was one of several move-out days scheduled for the school.

SCRANTON, Pa. — For a lot of students, move-out day is bittersweet; you're sad to leave campus and your friends, but you're excited about summer and to come back to school in the fall.

That was not the mood at the University of Scranton on Thursday.

Dorm students we talked to were disappointed about the way their year has come to an end and stressed about the uncertainty of next semester.

When these students moved into their dorms at the University of Scranton back in August, they imagined moving out with a full year's worth of memories behind them. They did not expect move-out day to be the first time they stepped foot on campus in two months. And they certainly did not expect to be wearing masks as they packed up their cars.

"Moving out with nobody here, it's empty, not expected at all," said freshman Britt Cunningham.

"I'm really sad right now. I was so sad having to leave my room. My roommate she's just about to be here, but we can't see each other," said freshman Sophia Meyer.

The move-out days are staggered so that there are not as many people on campus at one time.

Peter Scotto made the drive from Staten Island, New York, to help his daughter move out of her dorm.

"She's not happy. She had to move out, her freshman year she feels like she lost out on it," Scotto said.

When students left for their spring break in mid-March, they did not return and began online classes on March 30.

"It was definitely tough adjusting to being online. I'm a very tactile learner so I have to work with the material rather than just look at a screen, so it was an adjustment, but I made it through," Cunningham said.

"Online school is rough. It was harder to focus, pay attention, for sure," Meyer added.

Students we spoke to say one of the hardest parts is not knowing the next time they'll be back on campus.

"She is upset about that, not knowing what her future entails and even the school, she just loves being up here," Scotto said.

"I have high hopes. I believe they will come through in the fall and that things will get better. Even if it's different, if things have to be different around here, I'd rather be here than not be here at all," said Meyer.