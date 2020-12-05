NEPA college students struggle with uncertainty

The pandemic has forced some to stay at school longer, learn online, and lose internships.

SCRANTON, Pa. — In limbo -- that's how some college students say they are feeling right now.

"This is not the way I envisioned my entire graduate program to be, at least to finish and even talking financially, I work full-time, and I'm very grateful to have a position that I still have, but again I'm lying if I didn't say I didn't get scared, what does that future look like for me?" said Sara Miraglia, a graduate student at the University of Scranton.

Some are graduating, with no big ceremony, looking for work in an uncertain economy.

"I was planning on taking my certification test, and licensure tests and that has all been put on hold at the moment so really the timeline of what I thought my last semester was going to look like and you know, trying to find a job, so I feel like everything has just been put on hold," said University of Scranton graduate student Christina Futterknecht.

Others find themselves having to extend their time at school and their studies.

"We all had a plan for what classes we were taking, or if we were starting an internship for the upcoming semesters, and it looks like, at least for myself, I'm going to be delayed at least a semester. I was planning on starting an internship in the summer. It's looking more realistically like that's not really possible," said University of Scranton graduate student Nick Dalvano.

The students Newswatch 16 spoke with will all be continuing their education, but they just are not sure what that will look like.

Will campus be open in the fall? Will they continue with online learning?

Nothing is certain.