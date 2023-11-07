Power outage impacts homes, businesses in Lackawanna County

According to PPL, the outage is in part of North Scranton and South Abington Township.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — More than 700 homes and businesses in part of Scranton have been without power since around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

All of the stores in the Keyser Oak Shopping Plaza are in darkness, some with closed signs in the windows.

Traffic lights are also not working, and Scranton Police officers have been out directing traffic to alleviate some of the congestion in this busy area.

Newswatch 16 also found PPL crews along Theodore Street who were just getting on scene to try and find the problem as to what caused the outage.

According to PPL's website, they expect to have power restored around 6 p.m.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.