'Art in the Park' free event for kids

Lackawanna County is hosting a series of events this summer for kids to express themselves through art. Newswatch 16's Courtney Harrison shows us some of the fun.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — The pavilion at Merli-Sarnoski Park near Carbondale was filled with the sound of music on Tuesday while kids took their turns at several different crafting projects. This is Art in the Park, an event hosted by Lackawanna County.

"Arts are so important, especially for children to learn how to express themselves and find their own voice, whether that be through music, dance, or visual arts," said Molly Cerep from the county's Arts and Culture Department.

The Art in the Park program is a collaboration between the Arts and Culture Department and Parks and Rec. This is the first time the event has been held since before the pandemic.

"I'm very happy to have it back. We've got ten artists, music, and just a lot of fun for the kids," said Art Moran, the county's parks and recreation director.

Kids got their faces painted, watched some magic tricks, and read some books.

County officials say it's important to give families with kids another option for fun during the summer, and this one is free.

"A lot of programs around here don't have a free program, so we love to provide this for the children within the county," Cerep said.

Over the next several weeks, other Art in the Park events are planned in Lackawanna County.

