Mold found in Moosic police station

Officers are now working out of mobile command units until they know just how bad the issue is.

MOOSIC, Pa. — A mold problem has prompted the Moosic Police Department to close its building.

Earlier this week, Moosic police officers discovered mold inside their headquarters.

"We noticed it in the basement in the HVAC unit itself, so once I noticed that, I notified the mayor and council," said Moosic Police Chief Rick Janesko.

After the findings Tuesday night, testing of the building was done/ Based on recommendations, the borough limited access to the building and activated its mobile command unit for the safety of the officers and community.

Moosic Mayor Bob Bennie says the team effort made for a smooth transition.

"Good news is we did not miss any service to the borough, and the police department continued without interruption," said Mayor Bennie.

But the department needed more space for its officers, so Lackawanna County Emergency Management brought its mobile unit to the station parking lot.

"This one is here for if we would need to do interviews or whatever, if someone needs to do reports where there is more thinking room by themselves," Chief Janesko said.

Officials aren't sure how bad the mold situation is but are already thinking long-term.

"We've also met with the Greenwood Fire Department, and we are working on plans to move the police department into the fire department over at the Greenwood Hose Company on a more long-term basis," said the mayor.

Moosic officials are anticipating test results to come back sometime early next week to get the remediation process underway. It's unclear when the force will be able to get back into the building.