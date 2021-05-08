Williamsport relocating City Hall offices

Bad storms caused a lot of damage to the building and apparently resulted in poor air quality levels.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The mayor says offices and departments currently housed in the Williamsport City Hall have to be temporarily relocated.

The storms left odors, melting walls, and mold that could be smelled and seen throughout parts of the building.

Earlier this week, Mayor Derek Slaughter sent a release saying the air quality in city hall is compromised and that everyone working in the building will need to leave in the coming days.

The second and third floors of the city hall have been completely closed.

Many of those working in City Hall will be relocated to both the Trade and Transit buildings and River Valley Transit on Third Street in the city.

The first-floor tax office and the police department are still operating out of City Hall. However, both will have to be moved out of the building by September 3 because the air quality on those floors may get worse.

City official Adam Winder gave Newswatch 16 an update on the building's status.