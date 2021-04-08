Air quality issues close city hall in Williamsport

Mold was discovered on all three floors of the building after storms last month.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — City employees in Williamsport will have to be temporarily relocated because of air quality issues at City Hall.

Mold was discovered on all three floors of the building after storms last month.

There was also asbestos found on pipes inside the walls.

City officials say preliminary results from air quality tests showed that about 25% of City Hall needs to be restricted.

But because the HVAC system is interconnected, the entire building has poor air quality.